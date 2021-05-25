Vaccination event to be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Coca-Cola 600

Attendees can receive vaccines Friday, May 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Walmart and Stringer Performance are partnering with Spire Motorsports and NASCAR Xfinity Series Star Justin (JJ) Haley to hold a three-day vaccination event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.

The event will take place May 28 through May 30 in the Fan Zone near sections O5-O7.

Those 12 and older will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and information about second doses will be given out. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine, however patients should bring their insurance card if they have one, according to the release.

Walmart’s licensed pharmacists will be onsite to vaccinate eligible attendees of the event Friday, May 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Justin Haley and Clay Millican will be available for autographs at the event. They will also be doing a meat and greet with fans on Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. Justin and Clay will be onsite Sunday May 30 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to greet fans ahead of the race.