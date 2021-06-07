COVID-19 vaccinations, testing slows as another vaccine lottery sparks hope that more will get their shot

Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said they haven't seen a jump in vaccinations since the first winner was announced, but hopes more opt-in this time.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As vaccine numbers barely budge, health leaders are holding out hope the second lottery drawing will encourage more people to opt-in.

The second of four drawings was held Wednesday morning. While the state may not announce the winner until a few days after the drawing, Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift is hoping for a boost.

"We haven't seen an increase yet in Forsyth County and the first winner was from Forsyth County. So, I hope that people will start coming and realize there's a good chance to get in that lottery. Also, we hope that very soon we'll be able to offer gift cards," he said.

Whether it's cash cards, the lottery, or food and fun activities, health departments from the local to state level are trying everything they can to get people to come in and get their shot.

But despite the lull in vaccine numbers, health departments are not giving up.

Swift said they've been taking their mobile unit out into different parts of the community for vaccine events, but he said those can be hit or miss depending on the time and location.

"We use it as sort of a base camp. We have been going out doing mobile vaccine events for months now," he said, "We've had some venues where we've had 30 40 people come to get the vaccine, which we were very excited about that then we have others where its 3 to 5."

The Guilford County Health Department unveiled its mobile vaccination unit last month but is still working to get it out on the road.

The Rockingham County Health Department is holding a vaccination event Saturday at Freedom Park, advertising food, vendors, and fun activities along with it.

The state, also seeing a slow in testing numbers.

Medical experts said that could be for a number of reasons, including vaccines rolling out.

"Vaccine rate has gone up, testing has gone down and as more people are not having symptoms now they're not getting tested," said Cone Health Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Debbie Grant.

Grant said the provider is closing some testing sites at the end of the month, the Green Valley campus included.

"By the end of the month we're trying to close fixed sites and were going to have some new and different sites," she said, "We will still support, as we always do, our community so we'll have a site in Alamance County, we'll have a site in Rockingham County, and we'll have a site in Guilford County."

Grant said they'll have fixed days for testing at places like North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, the Dream Center in Alamance County, and Zion Baptist in Rockingham County.

Grant said with more supplies, they also now have the ability to expand testing into doctors and primary care offices, which is something they couldn't do before.

"We've had many more of our primary care offices that already have a connection and commitment to care for their patients say, 'I'm ready, lets do this,'" she said.