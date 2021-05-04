Eastern High will host a mobile vaccination clinic in the school gym that is open to community members, employees and students over the age of 16.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A mobile vaccination clinic will be set up to serve eastern Guilford County on Friday.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Eastern High will host a mobile vaccination clinic in the school gym that is open to community members, employees and students over the age of 16. Guilford County Schools and Cone Health partnered to put together the site.

“We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” superintendent Sharon Contreras said.

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools, officials said.