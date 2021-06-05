Vaccine proof required at 2 Asheville bars 'to try and keep everyone safe'

The two bars, The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond, shared the announcement on social media.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for members of the public at two bars in Asheville.

The two bars, The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond, shared the announcement just before the weekend in a post on Facebook.

“Due to rising COVID numbers and in an effort to keep our staff and members safe, we will be requiring proof of vaccination to participate in all activities, inside or out, at The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond. As a private club we are implementing these standards, though imperfect, to try and keep everyone safe. Truly can’t wait for this (expletive) to end.”

Commenters praised the clubs for requiring vaccination proof, writing “Very impressed!” “Thank you so much!” And “You have my support.”

The bars asked for patience as they implemented the new requirement.

Vaccine proof requirements have been mandated in recent days across North Carolina, including for employees of 6 major hospital systems.

