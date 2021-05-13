When could elementary school students get vaccinated?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Christopher Ohl says children ages 2 to 12 could be eligible to be vaccinated this fall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Children ages 12-16 have been approved to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. So you may be wondering, could even younger kids be eligible to get vaccinated soon?

Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease specialist, Dr. Christopher Ohl says it's coming and could happen sooner than you might think. Ohl said, "First with the upper schools, middle and high schools, cause that's the 12 to 15-year-old group... and I think maybe a time frame of October, maybe early November, we'll be able to do elementary school kids, ages 2-12."