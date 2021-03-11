'So excited' | Parents react as vaccines roll out for kids age 5+ in the Triad

The Pfizer vaccine is now available in the Triad for kids ages 5-11 and parents and pediatricians are urging others to sign up now.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Triad parents are feeling an overwhelming sense of relief knowing their 5-year-old daughter has one of two doses to protect her against COVID-19

"So excited. We were very excited when the FDA approved it last week and then to see the CDC announcement was just.. we're really excited," said Deepak Palakshappa. His 5-year-old daughter Mela just got vaccinated.

Mela's mom, Jessica, said now looking ahead to the holidays, their family feels a lot safer.

"It makes us feel a lot more comfortable in both gathering some of our older relatives that we really want to see but feel we're not exposing them at the same risk and then of course knowing that she's protected," said Jessica.

The parents laughed when they sad Mela took charge herself to spread encouragement among her friends.

"She was actually telling her friends that they needed to get vaccinated several weeks ago," said Deepak.

Dr. Anna Miller-Fitzwater, clinical associate professor of pediatrics, said parents are excited the shot was approved.

She said several parents have been calling to inquire about appointments and what to expect after their kids get vaccinated.

"What are side effects of this vaccine and should I get this for my child? And the answer is yes you should get it for your child. I'm going to have both of my children vaccinated as soon as I can," said Dr. Miller-Fitzwater.

Miller-Fitzwater said the most common side effects are pain at the injection site, tiredness, and headaches. She said no adverse effects were found in that trial.

"Quick on and quick off and back to normal and back to school," she said.

Dr. Miller-Fitzwater said she hopes parents will take this opportunity to protect their children and others.

"As a pediatrician, I've watched children have their lives disrupted really for the last year and a half and it's really monumental that we can do something to prevent them from having to miss school and having to get sick and having to go in the hospital," she said.

Angie Woodson has an 8-year-old son. She already made an appointment for him to get his shot.

"I was always more concerned about my children than I am about myself," she said, "We don’t need to lose anybody to this let alone our futures."

Woodson also has an 8-month-old. She feels better now that a majority of her household will be vaccinated.

She hopes more parents will consider getting their child the shot.

"Think not just about your child think also about all the other children like my son who really should not be missing school for other people's exposure. Think about all the other people that can't get vaccinated like my other little boy," she said, "Don’t throw away this precious resource that we are privileged enough to have an abundance of here."