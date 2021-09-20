Winston-Salem State University requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for events

Beginning September 25, WSSU will implement additional COVID-19 safety protocols.

Winston-Salem State University announced starting September 25, all WSSU event patrons will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Vaccination and/or Testing Requirements

The test must be collected no more than 72 hours before entry to an event.

PCR and rapid antigen test results are acceptable.

Masks will be required for indoor and outdoor event venues, including Bowman Gray Stadium.

The requirement will apply to individuals who are 12 years of age or older.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include vaccination cards, photocopies of vaccination cards, or digital records from a health care provider or pharmacy.

Acceptable forms of COVID-19 test results include hard or digital copies from a health care provider or pharmacy.

Vaccination verification through the free mobile applications VaxYes or CLEAR Pass is also accepted.

A valid ID will be required to verify vaccination and testing records. ID will not be required for guests under 18.

According to school officials, fans should have their verification before heading to entry gates. Verification will not be available at entry gates.

Guests holding valid game tickets who cannot present appropriate documentation will not be allowed inside the event. Guests that have tickets but do not wish to participate in this new requirement will be eligible for a refund of the ticket price.

WSSU Homecoming Protocols

WSSU will implement these protocols for all homecoming events except tailgating at football games.

Fans will not need to complete verification to participate in tailgating but must be verified before entering the stadium.