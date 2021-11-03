Winston-Salem pharmacy administering COVID-19 vaccine

Southside Discount Pharmacy has received shipments of the Moderna vaccine for the last two weeks.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS are offering customers the coronavirus vaccine, but they aren't the only ones receiving the shot.

Southside Discount Pharmacy in Winston-Salem is also getting shipments of the vaccine.

Dr. Ahunna Freeman is a pharmacist at Southside. She said they've gotten the vaccine for the last two weeks.

She said appointments are open for all North Carolina residents, from any county, that are in groups 1, 2 or 3.

"We are trying to make it as easy as possible," Dr. Freeman said. "We have individuals who have not been able to come into the pharmacy so we administered it in the parking lot. We have organized groups, we have had transportation pick them up bring them all in, administered it."