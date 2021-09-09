Ventilators: What they do and why you want to avoid them

Since the dawn of COVID, the word 'ventilator' has held a much heavier weight. Many times those who are put on ventilators do not make it off alive.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We need to breathe in order to survive. Sometimes, COVID-19 patients require the help of a ventilator to do so.

"When you don't have good oxygen in your system, your organs start to die," said Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun, M.D.

Patients that cannot breathe on their own may be put on a ventilator.

"It tries to replace the lungs in a way, hoping with time, the body starts recovering," said Hassoun.

So, how does it work?

"That machine will supply oxygen, but also supply pressure. That pressure will help open up the airways because there's a lot of inflammation. So, if you try to open up the airway a little bit to get better oxygenation as well," said Hassoun.

Medical experts say COVID-19 patients who go on the ventilator tend to not survive.

The way to avoid getting this sick is by taking action. If you have COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-like symptoms and finding it hard to breathe - get medical attention.

"A lot of people come late. They wait and wait, they don't seek medical attention early," said Hassoun.

Hospitals are seeing firsthand: the longer you wait, the harder the recovery.

"The issues that we are seeing, because they come in late with significant inflammation- that recovery is not easy," said Hassoun.

And remember, ventilators are not intended to be the go-to treatment for COVID-19.

"People need to understand, even in these occasions, you're going to have long-term damage to the lung, you're going to have long-term damage to your brain and heart," said Hassoun.