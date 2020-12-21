Video shows packed Charlotte sports bar despite COVID-19 concerns

According to Charlotte's COVID-19 violation database, this weekend at least two reports were filed with CMPD reporting Clutch Kitchen and Pour House.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health experts have been urging people not to gather as there's been a surge in COVID-19 cases, but over the weekend several people gathered to watch football at a Charlotte sports bar.

Video obtained by Queen City Nerve shows Clutch Kitchen and Pour House during college football. The video shows employees behind the bar not wearing masks, and there is no social distancing.

The post has gained lots of traction on social media with over a hundred shares and comments.

According to Charlotte's COVID-19 violation database, this weekend at least two reports were filed with CMPD reporting Clutch Kitchen and Pour House for public gathering.

Information about those who may have been charged was not readily available at the time this story was published. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the sports bar for more information and has not yet heard back.

As of Sunday night, the Facebook and Twitter accounts linked to the sports bar's website have been removed.

Anyone wishing to report a violation of the COVID-19-related orders can report them by calling 311.