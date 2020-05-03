NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A person in North Carolina is in isolation after North Carolina identified its first case of coronavirus Tuesday.

The test was conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

The CDC's website breaks down the difference between isolation and quarantine.

Isolation separates sick people with a "quarantinable communicable disease" from people who aren't sick.

Quarantine restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they get the illness, according to the CDC's website.

RELATED: California governor declares statewide emergency after state's first coronavirus death

The CDC says there are laws and guidelines people in quarantine are required to follow. If they don't, they could face fines or jail time.

The order says those who are quarantined must cooperate with the requirements to protect the public's health.

A link to the full quarantine order can be found here.

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns prompt High Point University to issue mandatory departure for students studying in Italy

State health leaders said the person in North Carolina is doing well and is in isolation at their home. They are checking in with the person on a daily basis to monitor their symptoms.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

RELATED: 'It's heartbreaking how heartless certain people are' | North Carolina Attorney General warns of coronavirus scams

RELATED: UNCG suspends study abroad programs in more countries due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: North Carolina identifies first case of coronavirus