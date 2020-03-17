Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health are rescheduling all non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments, Tuesday.

The medical center says the rescheduling is effective starting Wednesday, March 18.

And says any emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted.

“Rescheduling these appointments will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients, visitors and health care providers. It also allows each health care system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most,” the company said in a press release.

Wake Forest says patients who fall into the category will receive communication from their health care provider with further instructions.

“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Carl Armato, CEO of Novant Health, and Eugene A. Woods, President and CEO of Atrium Health in a joint statement. “We all care deeply for each and every one of our patients, our health care workers and those in our communities, and our health systems continue to work together and communicate daily with each other.”

Visit the company’s website for more information.

