WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health shared an inspirational post in order to express positivity during the coronavirus outbreak, Friday night.

The medical center posted a Moravian star to their social media page for encouragement.

Wake Forest Baptist Health As a symbol of love, hope, and peace during this challenging time, w... e are lighting our Moravian star. Along with others in the community, these stars illuminate the darkness and each night remind us that we are one community, all in this together.

The center posted the star as a way to symbolize peace in midst of the pandemic that has been sweeping the nation.

