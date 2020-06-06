Wake Forest Baptist Health to ease visitor restrictions

Wake Forest Baptist Health will allow two healthy parents or guardians to visit hospitals beginning Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health is easing its visitor restrictions at its hospitals.

Beginning Tuesday, June 9, two parents or guardians will be allowed to visit patients at Wake Forest Baptist Health locations if they are healthy and wearing personal protective equipment, officials said. One healthy adult will be allowed to visit adult patients. Adults who are undergoing same-day procedures or visiting one of Wake Forest Baptist’s emergency departments or outpatient clinics may be joined by one healthy adult support person, Wake Forest Baptist Health officials said.

All visitors will be required to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility, WFBH said.

Visiting hours will be between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a maximum of four hours per patient per day. Healthy adult parents or guardians may stay overnight with children who are hospitalized. One person will be allowed to stay with expectant mothers throughout her stay.

Anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or is considered a person under investigation (PUI) will still not be allowed to visit. Children, including siblings of patients, will also not be allowed to visit. All visitors will undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness, WFBH announced.

Families with special situations should contact their care team and attending physician, officials said.

The reason for the change stems from the strain separation from loved ones has caused patients, officials said. However, hospitals are still taking coronavirus treatment very seriously.

"We do understand that the separation of patients from their loved ones during a hospital stay can often add anxiety to an already stressful situation, and is one of the most difficult aspects of this pandemic,” said Kevin P. High, M.D., health system president of Wake Forest Baptist Health, "We still wish to limit visitors at all times – please do not come to medical facilities for casual visits."