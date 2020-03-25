WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest University student has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

In a release, sent by WFU, it states the student is currently in isolation in an on-campus residence hall. The University said the student began exhibiting mild symptoms after returning from a Wake Forest-sponsored trip to London. The student was isolated from others in a residence hall after being seen by Student Health on Wednesday, March 18. The student is currently recovering.

Professionals from the Student Health Service and the Forsyth County Health Department are working to notify any community members who could have come in contact with the student. The University has also contacted other individuals who were on the same sponsored trip abroad.

The University previously reported its first off-campus case on March 21. Since then, they have been made aware of other students who are off campus that have tested positive for the virus. The University said it’s also monitoring another student on campus who is in isolation after exhibiting symptoms.

The University said students, faculty, and staff presenting symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately self-isolate. Students remaining on campus or in the local Winston-Salem area who develop symptoms can call the Student Health Service (336-758-5218) or their primary care provider for medical advice. Students who reside outside of the Winston-Salem area should contact their primary care provider or local public health department for guidance. Also, faculty and staff who exhibit symptoms should contact their primary care provider or local public health department for guidance.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

