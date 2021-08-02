Walgreens to start scheduling coronavirus vaccine appointments in NC Tuesday

A total of 31,200 doses will be spread across 300 locations in North Carolina, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Walgreens will start scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reported vaccines will start Friday.

The station said the vaccine is available at Walgreens as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership with the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to WNCN, the doses provided for this program are separate from North Carolina’s weekly allocation from the federal government, and supplies are limited.

A total of 31,200 doses will be spread across 300 locations in North Carolina.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

As of Monday, only those 65 years old and up and health care workers can schedule appointments with Walgreens.

A valid work or government ID must be given at the appointment.