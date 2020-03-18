Wall Street futures were showing signs of another downturn Wednesday. It comes one day after the White House tried to make assurances it was working to provide a stimulus to keep the economy going amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the prospect of sending emergency checks directly to Americans.

As analysts warn that the country is surely entering a recession, the government is grappling with an enormous political undertaking with echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.

As of 3 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 821 points (3.92%) in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 was down 92 points (3.69%) and the Nasdaq was down 328 points (4.43%).

Asian benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all advanced in early trading Wednesday but fell by midday.

President Donald Trump's proposed economic package to rescue the economy could come with a novel price tag — nearly $1 trillion. Trump is pushing Congress to approve the stimulus package within days with the goal of having emergency checks in the mail to the public within two weeks. Other initiatives sparked by the outbreak of the virus include enlisting the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.

The Dow responded positively Tuesday, closing up 1,048 points (5.2%). But that was a little more than 1/3 of what it lost on Monday when it closed down nearly 3,000 points. The S&P and Nasdaq both closed up 6% Tuesday.

