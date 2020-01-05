ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There was a nice surprise for Walmart employees when they got their paychecks today -- a bonus!
In a press release, Walmart said Florida associates received bonuses totaling $12.2 million statewide.
Nationally, Walmart gave associates $180 million worth of bonuses.
"When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times," a Walmart spokesperson wrote in an email.
RELATED: Walmart rolling out 2-hour 'Express Delivery' service
RELATED: VERIFY: Here's the basics of the food supply chain amidst COVID-19
The retail giant said Friday it had reached its goal of hiring an extra 200,000 associates nationwide.
"Not only has the company helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks," Walmart wrote in a statement.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- JetBlue wants to suspend flights to Tampa
- When will Disney World reopen?
- NASA: Coronavirus has drastically improved Florida's air quality
- Publix selling green branded face masks
- Tampa nurse holds the hand of COVID-19 patients as they take their last breaths
- Two Wawa stores close after employees test positive for coronavirus
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter