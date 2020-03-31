BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced it will be taking additional health and safety measures to keep its workers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter on the Walmart website, the company said it would begin taking the temperatures of associates as they come to work. Employees running a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work and asked to go home. The company has also ordered masks and gloves for employees to use.

"As our company and country continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19, we remain focused on the health and safety of our associates." John Furner, President & CEO said in a statement.

