LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — On a normal day, tens of thousands of people march down Main Street on their way into the Happiest Place on Earth. And those people spend a good part of their day chowing down on a whole lot of food.

But the Magic Kingdom – and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks – are now ghost towns. They’re all closed to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

So, what happens to all the food? Thankfully, it’s not going bad in some hidden pantry.

Instead, Disney is donating it!

According to Disney Parks Blog, the company is giving all sorts of delicious food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need.” Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort Tajiana Ancora-Brown said.

It’s something the parks are quite used to. The blog reports Walt Disney World Resort collects and gives out more than 823,000 pounds of food to families in need every year.

That adds up to about a million meals!

In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 photo, guests stroll by the shops on Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

