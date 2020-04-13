HIGH POINT, N.C. — More than a dozen High Point Police Department Officers gathered on Easter Sunday to honor emergency department healthcare workers.

Kara Narigon, a registered nurse, posted a video on Facebook of the vivid display of gratitude from High Point Police.

The video shows at least 12 High Point Police vehicles lined up in front of the emergency department, with their lights flashing and officers standing beside them.

"Thank you, and we salute you," one officer says to the huddle of healthcare workers, explaining "this as many officers as I could assemble today."

The officers applauded and saluted the group of healthcare workers.

Narigon said she and her fellow healthcare professionals were touched by the expression of gratitude from police.

"It truly is an honor to be able to take care of and save the lives of the citizens that visit High Point Emergency room," Narigon told WFMY News 2.