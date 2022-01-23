x
Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

Other European cities protested on Saturday against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed.
People wave their hands as they demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. Sign at right reads 'No to obligatory vaccines'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Police in Brussels fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions. 

The protest on Sunday followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. 

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched. White-helmeted police riot officers later sought to disperse protesters who ignored loudspeakers telling them to leave. 

Police trucks fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas filled the air in the Belgian capital.

Police confront protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

