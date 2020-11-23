‘We are in danger,’ Gov. Cooper expands mask requirements, enforcement orders

Under Executive Order No. 180, people exercising in gyms need to wear masks but that's not all.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video is from Friday, Nov. 20 and discusses new plans for the city of Greensboro to enforce restrictions.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday additional COVID-19 safety measures to tighten mask requirements and enforcement.

Under Executive Order No. 180, people exercising in gyms need to wear masks, all schools both public and private are also under the requirement, and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of the household.

"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger," Governor Cooper said. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many."

Cooper said under the mandate everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they’re with someone who is not from the same household.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also spoke at the news conference while sharing what the city of Greensboro is doing to step up enforcement of existing statewide safety rules. Greensboro recently announced Friday it will begin to fine businesses found in violation of the requirements.

Executive Order No. 180 goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Friday, Dec. 11.

The state updated its new COVID-19 County Alert System map, according to Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.