Social media has been filled the past few weeks with photos of social distancing activities and people trying to adjust to working from home. The memes and viral posts are a bit of light in the darkness of COVID-19.

Locally, we've seen some humorous examples of folks looking out for themselves and each other.

Have you seen the photo of Dolly's Sevierville statue in a mask?

This week someone posted a photo on Facebook of the Dolly statue in Sevierville in a mask.

Karen Goshcoff Marcum

Tennesseans know we protect Dolly at all costs. Someone in the Sevierville community recently placed a mask on her statue to protect her from the coronavirus.

The image went viral earlier this week.

RELATED: 91-yr-old woman makes up mother-daughter duo team making masks for those in need

RELATED: Here's how to make a no-sew mask from materials in your home

RELATED: VERIFY: Why the CDC, WHO previously said they did not recommend homemade masks

RELATED: Here's how much your homemade mask may protect you

Around Knox County, the gorilla at McManus Auto Sales in Halls is also a familiar site. This week he got a little extra protection.

The Maynardvile Highway business decided to put a mask on the local landmark in light of the pandemic, saying they were just following the CDC guidelines.

The gorilla at McManus Auto in Halls.

WBIR

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone wear a cloth mask when visiting places with “Significant Community Transmission”. So at places like the grocery store and the gas station, many of you are taking precautions to protect yourself and loved ones.

Even Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shared on social media she was sporting a mask.

Our community has come together in such a tough time. Some residents even have volunteered their time in making masks for health care workers.

Mayor Indya Kincannon also has a mask.

Mayor Kincannon

During this pandemic, the nation has seen a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers to wear. They are among the most essential workers, and the community has recognized that and jumped into action.

In such unprecedented times, it's been heartening to see people come together and look out for each other.