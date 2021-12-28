x
Coronavirus

Wells Fargo delays employee return-to-work date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo is once again delaying when employees will return to the office as omicron cases rise nationwide. 

Employees were originally supposed to go back to work on Jan. 10, 2022, but that plan has been scrapped. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wells Fargo hasn't set a new date for workers to return to the office. 

The company says it is closely monitoring the environment as COVID-19 cases surge and wants to keep employee safety a top priority. Wells Fargo announced in December that full-time employees would need to submit proof of vaccination or face regular testing upon returning to the office. 

North Carolina health officials reported a 21.9% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours Tuesday. That's more than double what it was when the data was last updated before the Christmas weekend and the highest number since the pandemic began. 

