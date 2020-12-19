'We're nothing to them': Unemployment benefits stall as Congress fights about pandemic aid

Martin Hanson was struggling to get his unemployment benefits for the last ten months, and is at risk of losing them again if congress doesn't approve an aid bill.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Congress failed to pass an extension on federal unemployment benefits on Friday, leaving millions of people in limbo.

Many of those needing government aid during the pandemic are frustrated with the silence.

"They just don't answer and don't send me any messages back," Martin Hanson said. "They don't care about us as humans, it's all a numbers game to them."

Hanson feels voiceless and ignored by local, state and federal government.

He suffered a major injury at the start of the year, making him unable to work his manufacturing job as he relearns how to walk. He broke his leg and ankle, and tore all the ligaments and tendons in his leg and foot. He also suffered a minor heart attack last month.

"That's how I feel, I feel like we're, we're nothing," he added. "We're nothing to them."

He spent the year trying to get either disability or pandemic unemployment assistance, but Hanson said his claim kept slipping through the cracks.

"I've sent hundreds of messages through their app, and called at least 200 times throughout all different times of day trying to get a hold of them," he said.

Even though he has been working odd jobs the past few months, it does not make up for the amount he lost while unable to walk.

"It was a very rough ten and a half, 11 months of just scrounging and using, most of my savings if not all of it," he said. "And it just hurts, that nobody's there to help the people that can't work."

The previous aid bill expires on Dec. 26. Even if congress passes the new aid deal sometime this weekend, it will still take weeks for every separate state to get adjusted to the new rules. Meaning if someone has been receiving unemployment benefits, they would still be stuck like Hanson, without a weekly check.