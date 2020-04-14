WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University Head Football Coach, Dave Clawson has volunteered to take a 10-percent salary reduction amid the financial impact from the coronavirus.

The University said Clawson signed an eight-year contract extension last offseason, and he’s joining the Wake Forest University’s Cabinet and Academic Deans in taking the pay deduction.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our Athletics Dept.,” Clawson said. “Catherine and I are more than happy to do my part to help during these challenging times.”

“I appreciate Coach Clawson’s leadership in immediately volunteering to join President Hatch, my fellow Cabinet members and our Academic Deans in taking a 10% pay cut to help protect the experience of all Wake Forest students amid the COVID-19 crises,” Currie said.

Wake Forest University is also implementing cost-saving measures including a hiring freeze among other initiatives.

Find out more: Wake Forest University

RELATED: Guilford College announces furlough for staff members amid coronavirus pandemic

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease

RELATED: Tuesday real-time coronavirus updates: Forsyth County amends stay-at-home order to comply with state standards

RELATED: How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

RELATED: 'Our biggest enemy is complacency' | Retail restrictions take effect, state officials continue to push social distancing

RELATED: 'They're putting their lives on the line' | Community supports front line heroes and restaurants but you can still help

RELATED: 80 million should get stimulus checks by Wednesday, Treasury says

RELATED: How you'll be able to find out when your stimulus check is coming

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus checks: How to find out when your money will arrive

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775