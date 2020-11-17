What color is your county? New COVID-19 County Alert System pinpoints high virus transmission rates

The new color-coded map pinpoints counties with high virus transmission rates.

The state of North Carolina released a new COVID-19 County Alert System on Tuesday.

The system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

Yellow: Significant Community Spread

Orange: Substantial Community Spread

Red: Critical Community Spread

To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier and the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.

Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days

Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

The following Piedmont Triad counties are under “Red” with Critical Community Spread and include: Davie, Wilkes counties.

The following Piedmont Triad counties are in “Yellow” with Significant Community Spread and include: Guilford, Davidson, Alamance and Alleghany counties.

The following Piedmont Triad counties are in “Orange” with Substantial Community Spread and include:

Rockingham, Randolph, Montgomery, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Caswell counties.

Here's where Triad counties stand right now. This is based on data gathered between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14.: