What it's like to do a self-swabbing coronavirus test

The state is making it easier to find coronavirus testing sites across the Triad. WFMY News 2's Alma McCarty took a self-administered test to show you how it works.

Another week of the pandemic, another warning from top state leaders.

"This is going to take effort on all of our parts if we're going to be able to live with the virus, and I'll remind you again, our trends are going in the wrong direction but our fate is not sealed here. We have power over this," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Roy Cooper, Dr. Cohen, and their team are looking at and pushing more resources to several counties, including three in the Triad: Alamance, Guilford, and Forsyth.

They also admitted the state is considering mandatory face coverings.

"The face coverings really show effectiveness when we can get many, many folks doing that all together," said Dr. Cohen.

There's a common lingering question - when will we move to another phase of reopening?

"We will let the people know at the first of next week, whether we will go into the next phase, and if so, what that phase will look like," said Governor Cooper.

In the meantime, because more coronavirus testing sites are opening, we wanted to see how it works.

After signing up for a time slot at CVS Pharmacy online, and arriving at the drive-thru, an employee in the pharmacy coaches you through the self-swabbing process - in which you swab the inside of both nostrils. The process takes between five to ten minutes.