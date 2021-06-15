'What NY has done is extraordinary' | Gov. Cuomo lifts state mandates after NYers hit 70% vaccination goal

The governor also announced there would be fireworks across the state Tuesday evening to celebrate New York's reopening and to thank essential workers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that state-mandated COVID restrictions have been lifted across commercial and social settings after 70% of New York adults have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Life is about thriving," Cuomo said. "Life is about seeing people. Life is about loving. Life is about celebrating. Life is about enjoying. Life is about interacting. And now, we get back to living in life. This state, mandates that have proven right, and correct, and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today, effective immediately."

Restrictions are lifted for :

sports and recreation

construction

manufacturing

trade

child care

camps

food services

office

real estate

buildings

agriculture

fishing

forestry

amusement and family entertainment

personal care services

gyms

retail

malls

movie theaters

social gatherings

capacity restrictions

health screening

cleaning and disinfection protocols

contact information for tracing

However, some safety guidelines are still in place. As per the federal CDC, mask requirements remain in effect for pre-k -12 schools, public transit and health care settings.

"The CDC federal mandates obviously continue for pre-K schools, and public transit and health care settings, but the state mandates have been lifted," said Cuomo.

The governor also announced there would be fireworks across the state Tuesday evening to celebrate New York's reopening and to thank essential workers. Fireworks will be held in Niagara Falls for the Western New York region. The Falls will also be lit in blue and gold to mark the milestone.

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Governor Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."

