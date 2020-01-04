GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in North Carolina and across the country, there are also growing concerns about mental health.

Many of us are dealing with the stress and anxiety that comes with it, alongside being out of a job, having to close a business or work from home and in addition, homeschooling the children.

Now imagine juggling all that and being pregnant and a few months away from your delivery date.

One expectant Triad mom expressed her concerns about her heightened anxiety over coronavirus and self-isolation.

Hairstylist Alana Williams of Greensboro says it can be frightening dealing with the stress of not working or having any income.

Williams voluntarily shut her beauty salon business down before Governor Roy Cooper's executive order closed non-essential businesses throughout the state.

"It's scary on both ends -- being pregnant and being a business owner. I have to close down my salon at that and on the back end of it, when will I be able to get back behind a chair," said Williams.

"Then to have such a short period of time before I'm back on maternity leave, it's just the unknown for everybody and it's really terrifying," she said.

Williams is due in July and her spunky two-year-old toddler who is also unable to go to school or play at the park or playground is keeping her on her toes.

"The fact that we can't go anywhere for field trips, we're just really trying to figure out ways to keep him entertained that are in a fun and learning environment while trying to maintain my business on the backend," she added.

As Williams prepares for her next baby amidst growing cases of coronavirus she says she's overwhelmed and scared.

"You don't get symptoms for two weeks that's terrifying. So, I know it's just ever-revolving and it's just hard to really figure out what would happen to us -- the pregnant women if it did come about," said Williams about her anxiety.

Williams said because pregnancy is already a risky period for many moms and their unborn children she has also become more meticulous in taking time for self-care and a mental health check.

She advises other expecting moms, and mothers in general, to also pay attention to their mental health during this time and take breaks or ask for help from a spouse or older children.

Like many, she's taken to social media to find her creative outlet by making fun and instructional beauty videos for clients.

Williams also posts messages to her fellow stylists to encourage them, or warn about the pitfalls of circumventing the Governor's orders to take on home-service clients.

She urges against doing this because it will aid the spread of coronavirus, prevent everyone from getting back to work sooner or worse cause someone to fall ill or die.

