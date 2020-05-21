What’s open or closed under North Carolina’s Phase 2 reopening plan?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will enter Phase 2 or reopening on Friday, May 22.
The Phase 2 reopening plan will remain in place until June 26, 2020, unless changed or canceled by the state.
The following businesses will reopen under Phase 2:
- Restaurants (will open for on-premises dining with limits on occupancy)
- Beauty/Hair salons
- Barbershops
- Nail salons
- Manicure or pedicure providers
- Waxing and hair removal centers
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Massage therapists
- Child care centers
- Indoor and outdoor pools
RELATED: Restaurant guidelines to protect customers, workers from COVID-19 released in preparation Phase 2 reopening
What businesses will remain closed under Phase 2?
- Gyms
- Fitness studios
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Movie Theaters
- Martial arts facilities
- Dance studios
- Museums
- Bowling Alleys
- Public Playgrounds
- Amusement Parks
- Arcades
- Skating Rinks
- Ice Skating Rinks
- Basketball Courts
- Trampoline and rock-climbing facilities
- Bingo parlors and other gaming establishments
RELATED: Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce, WFMY News 2 holds Text-A-Thon to raise $1M for coronavirus relief
RELATED: Salons and barbershops open in Virginia while North Carolina stylists and barbers are still waiting
RELATED: 'Figure out this new normal' | Triad businesses anxiously waiting on word for phase two of reopening North Carolina
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775