coronavirus

What’s open or closed under North Carolina’s Phase 2 reopening plan?

Gyms, bars, nightclubs, and movie theaters are some of the businesses excluded from the reopening Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will enter Phase 2 or reopening on Friday, May 22.

The Phase 2 reopening plan will remain in place until June 26, 2020, unless changed or canceled by the state.

The following businesses will reopen under Phase 2:

  • Restaurants (will open for on-premises dining with limits on occupancy)
  • Beauty/Hair salons
  • Barbershops
  • Nail salons
  • Manicure or pedicure providers
  • Waxing and hair removal centers
  • Tanning salons
  • Tattoo parlors
  • Massage therapists
  • Child care centers
  • Indoor and outdoor pools

What businesses will remain closed under Phase 2?

  • Gyms
  • Fitness studios
  • Bars
  • Nightclubs
  • Movie Theaters
  • Martial arts facilities
  • Dance studios
  • Museums
  • Bowling Alleys
  • Public Playgrounds 
  • Amusement Parks
  • Arcades
  • Skating Rinks
  • Ice Skating Rinks
  • Basketball Courts
  • Trampoline and rock-climbing facilities
  • Bingo parlors and other gaming establishments

