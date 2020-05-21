What’s open or closed under North Carolina’s Phase 2 reopening plan?

Gyms, bars, nightclubs, and movie theaters are some of the businesses excluded from the reopening Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will enter Phase 2 or reopening on Friday, May 22.

The Phase 2 reopening plan will remain in place until June 26, 2020, unless changed or canceled by the state.

The following businesses will reopen under Phase 2:

Restaurants (will open for on-premises dining with limits on occupancy)

Beauty/Hair salons

Barbershops

Nail salons

Manicure or pedicure providers

Waxing and hair removal centers

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Massage therapists

Child care centers

Indoor and outdoor pools

What businesses will remain closed under Phase 2?

Gyms

Fitness studios

Bars

Nightclubs

Movie Theaters

Martial arts facilities

Dance studios

Museums

Bowling Alleys

Public Playgrounds

Amusement Parks

Arcades

Skating Rinks

Ice Skating Rinks

Basketball Courts

Trampoline and rock-climbing facilities

Bingo parlors and other gaming establishments

