GREENSBORO, N.C. — After filing an unemployment benefits claim, it will take about 14 days before you first receive a payment.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday, unemployment checks will be going out this week.

More than 370,000 workers are out of jobs in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Cooper said the Employment Security Commission has put in a new server to help speed up the processing of unemployment claims. The state is also contracting a call center to help with unemployment calls.

The state said an additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending in April 4 – July 31. Currently, DES is awaiting guidance for issuing those payments.

Apply for unemployment benefits or file a claim for benefits with the Division of Employment Security (DES).

