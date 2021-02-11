LIST: Where to get a Pfizer shot for your 5 to 11-year-old

Several Greensboro area providers are taking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 5-11. Keep scrolling to see a full list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents can now sign up their young children for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday. Thousands of Pfizer's pediatric doses are on the way to the Greensboro area, and some are already here.

Cone Health received some pediatric doses Tuesday and expects 1,200 by the end of this week.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Randolph, Surry, and Forsyth Counties also received shipments of the children's vaccine Tuesday.

Here's a full list of Greensboro area providers and their status on Pfizer's pediatric vaccine:

StarMed

StarMed is taking appointments for young children. Vaccinations for kids 5-11 begin Thursday. When we checked, several slots were open for young children throughout November at the Guilford County location.

Cone Health

Cone Health says to check back soon for pediatric vaccine appointments. It has already received Pfizer's pediatric doses.

Guilford County Public Health

Guilford County Public Health says stay tuned for vaccine availability and appointment information.

Novant Health

In an October update on its website, the hospital system said it would be ready to start administering the vaccine to young children at walk-in clinics and pediatrician offices following the CDC's approval of Pfizer's children's shot.

Walgreens

Pediatric doses will be available at select stores later this week, according to the company's website. Check back for updates.

CVS