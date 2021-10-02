White House response team, health officials hold COVID-19 briefing

Wednesday morning's COVID-19 briefing included CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team held a briefing on Wednesday morning.

Participants in the meeting will included Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith and Jeff Zients the COVID-19 response coordinator.

The White House has committed to regularly holding COVID-19 briefings to provide public health updates

On Tuesday, the administration's response team announced the launch of a "Federally Qualified Health Center program that will provide more vaccines for Community Health Centers that are reaching our underserved and most vulnerable communities."

The White House's goal is to administer 100 million shots in 100 days, and also wants to ensure vaccines are administered equitably.

The new briefings, set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine.

The United States has more than 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had more than 468,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 107 million confirmed cases with more than 2.3 million deaths.