Why can't 16-year-olds get Moderna or J&J vaccines?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting on April 7, group 5, the general public, can get vaccinated. Keep in mind, the Pfizer vaccine is only for those 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson, Johnson, & Janssen vaccines are available for those 18 and up. But why is that? We went to Cone Health's Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks for an answer. She said, "It's just very simply, that's who the vaccine study design was designed for. So it was designed for anybody 16 and older or anybody 18 and older."