Why is it so important for people 65 and older to get COVID-19 booster shots?

Health officials agree adults 65 & older should get a COVID-19 booster due to being at high risk for severe illness or death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 booster shots are a hot topic in the Carolinas and across the country.

Health officials do agree that adults 65 and older should get one. So why is it so important for that age group?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says protection against COVID-19 may decrease over time. Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, the chief of geriatrics for the Cleveland Clinic, says that can be especially dangerous for older adults, who are more vulnerable to severe illness.

"People who are older who do get COVID, they have more likelihood of being hospitalized and also increased risk of mortality," Hashmi said.

A CDC study found that for people over 65 who got the Pfizer shot, protection against hospitalization dropped from 85% to 70% in the past six months. It's important to note that only people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for boosters at this time.

Neither Moderna nor Johnson & Johnson have approved boosters but that is expected to change. Johnson & Johnson has asked the FDA for clearance on a booster shot for its single-dose vaccine.

Hashmi said anyone who qualifies should get a booster, especially with the delta variant surging.

"More contagious and also very, very impactful in terms of mortality and hospitalizations and just severity of illness," he said.

Hashmi said older individuals should also continue COVID-19 safety measures like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts