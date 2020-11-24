Winston-Salem amends State of Emergency declaration backing up governor’s orders, fines and possible jail time for offenders

According to the order, repeat offenders could face a Class 2 misdemeanor, 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines signed an amended declaration of a State of Emergency order. The order reinforces North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s mask mandate requirements.

The order also gives the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Fire Marshal and inspectors the authority to enforce capacity and emergency maximum occupancy requirements in businesses. Winston-Salem police are also allowed to issue citations to businesses, organizations, and offices found in violation of the order.

According to the order, repeat offenders could face a Class 2 misdemeanor, 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The city will also consider additional enforcement measures and will prepare an ordinance amendment for the Winston-Salem City Council to approve in January.