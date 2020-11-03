WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Leaders with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced they are canceling all field trips to help prevent exposure to the coronavirus. The district is also suspending all out-of-district professional development programs for staff. The cancellations take effect Thursday, March 12th.

The school district plans to keep monitoring the latest updates on the coronavirus. Leaders will keep in contact with local and state health officials to keep students and staff safe.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

