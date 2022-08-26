WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

The Director of Nurses at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shares what the COVID-19 protocols are for students and staff.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad.

Many are easing their COVID-19 rules this school year.

WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their updated COVID-19 guidelines.

"For COVID, this year, not much has changed from the spring," said Tiffany Kraft, Principal at Griffith Elementary School in Winston-Salem. "We are thrilled to have our families back in school. We are thrilled to bring back field trips, assemblies, and things that make learning fun, and do more hands-on things."

While many are ready for a sense of normalcy, Kraft said safety is still top of mind.

"We have to balance that with a regular health and safety protocol to make sure that we are keeping our students here because that’s our number one thing is to keep them here and engaged every day," she said.

Do students need to wear masks or be vaccinated?

The Director of Nurses at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Katie Key said students are not required to wear masks, nor do students need to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but protocols are in place if someone tests positive.

What if a student tests positive for COVID-19?

"They are required to isolate and be excluded from school or work for five days and then after that five days, they can return if their symptoms are improving, and they are required to wear a mask for five additional days," Key said.

What if a student or staff member has symptoms of COVID-19?

She said if a student or staff member has COVID-like symptoms, they also have to isolate.

"Unless they have a negative COVID test or an alternate diagnosis from a doctor. They also have the option of staying out the five days if they are not able to get to the doctor or get tested," Key said.

Other school districts in the Triad have similar COVID-19 protocols.

Guilford County Schools said if a person has symptoms or tests positive, they should isolate for five days and wear a mask when they return.