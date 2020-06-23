Mayor Allen Joines said he’s considering a mask requirement and is waiting to hear from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding a statewide mandate.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines announced Tuesday the possibility of a mask requirement for the city of Winston-Salem.

Joines told WFMY News 2, he’s considering a mask requirement and is waiting to hear from Gov. Roy Cooper about a statewide mandate for North Carolina.

Mayor Allen Joines said if Cooper does not end up requiring masks statewide, he is prepared to enforce the requirement citywide.

Joines told WFMY News 2, he is leaning heavily towards putting a mask requirement in place.

He said he is convinced wearing a mask can help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Joines did not give a time frame as to when the requirement would begin, if he does decide to put it in place.

He said he would likely have the mask requirement go into place after Cooper’s announcement regarding a decision on a statewide mandate.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.