Linsey Short was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in May of this year, however she didn't let that deter her from getting the COVID-19 booster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The FDA has already given the green light to give booster shots out to people who are already eligible to get the vaccine.

Some of our local Triad Health Care systems have already started giving booster shots out to members of the immunocompromised community.

WFMY spoke with Linsey Short of Winston-Salem. She's a mom that was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. In May, she started chemotherapy and quickly became a member of the of the immunocompromised community in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Linsey received her vaccine booster, not only to protect herself, but according to Linsey, she did it to keep her family safe as well.

"I think it's important for people to realize that this is important for so many reasons. And it can make such a difference, both to your personal health, to our family, to your community, to all of us getting back to normal," Short said. "I'm looking forward to next year, where I'll hopefully be cancer free, and hopefully COVID will be over."

WFMY also spoke with Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Linsey's oncologist, and she and her team are stressing the importance of this booster for those most vulnerable.