Several Winston-Salem Transit Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

WSTA is encouraging anyone who may have had contact with affected employees to get tested.

Several Winston-Salem Transit Authority employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.

The transit authority said it has “followed federal, state and local guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the virus since the pandemic started by cleaning and sanitizing all vehicles as well as the Clark Campbell Transportation Center and taking other precautionary measures.”

WSTA employees and passengers are required to wear protective face coverings and the company said employees are screened at the start of each shift.

Due to COVID-19, WSTA began providing “Level” 1 service on its fixed route and paratransit systems on March 30. WSTA returned to its regular Sunday through Saturday schedule on September 20. WSTA said it “will continue to provide transportation for Fixed Route and Trans-AID at its current level unless it becomes necessary to return to a reduction in service.”

The following is how WSTA describes its levels of service.

• Level 1- Saturday service Monday-Saturday with Sunday service as normal. 6am-12am/Trans-AID normal service.

• Level 2- Sunday service seven days a week -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The end time may be extended depending on Executive Orders Trans-AID trips to medical, life-sustaining, grocery & pharmacy.