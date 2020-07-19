Got coins? This bank will give you cash for spare change

Bring in $200 worth of coins, walk out with $210.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Have loose coins stuck in the couch cushions or in a jar somewhere? A bank in Wisconsin would like to have them, and it's willing to pay out more than face value.

Community State Bank announced it will give $5 for every $100 worth of coins turned into its locations for up to a max coin bonus of $500. It said some local businesses are needing help because of the nationwide coin shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are certainly encountering crazy times," said Assistant Vice President, Retail Operations Director, Katie Stolp. "Our goal from this program is to provide local business owners with the funds and tools they need to run their business."

Customers and non-customers are welcome to stop by to make a coin-counting transaction at no cost.

With a downturn in the overall economy, fewer people are using coins at businesses, which aren't getting to the banks, according to NPR. The U.S. Mint also slowed the production of coins.

WITI-TV reports the Wisconsin bank's promotion has been ongoing for about a week, and it's been popular.

"It’s $5 for every $100 worth of coin brought in. So, for example, my parents brought in $218 in coin, and they got $228 back," Neil Buchanan with Community State Bank, speaking with the station.

