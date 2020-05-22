Woman loses mom, sister to breast cancer now helping sew masks for cancer patients

Ginni Baker has sewn 150 pink face masks for patients getting mammograms.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman who lost both her mother and her sister to breast cancer is giving back during the COVID pandemic.

Ginni Baker decided to take to her sewing machine to honor them in her own special way. Baker has sewn 150 pink face masks for patients getting mammograms. She recently donated the masks to the cancer center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“This is such an unusual time for everyone especially for patients coming into a health care facility for routine appointments,” said Kelly Cronin, M.D., assistant professor of breast radiology and medical director of breast imaging at Wake Forest Baptist. “To keep our patients and staff safe, everyone who enters into our clinic is asked to wear a mask. When our patients receive a pink mask Ginni has made, you can see many of their faces light up. Ginni’s thoughtfulness has brought some needed light to our patients and we are so grateful for that.”

Baker also received preventative care at the center.

