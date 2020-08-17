Woman waits on unemployment money for months after husband dies of COVID-19

'You don't even have time to grieve,' she said. 'You're worried about how you're gonna pay your bills.'

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — It all happened so fast. The pandemic hit and, by March, Toni Sapienza said her husband had caught the coronavirus. His death would follow, compounded with a battle for unemployment that made an impossible moment that much more difficult.

That battle still isn't over.

"His last day of work was March 20, he came down with the COVID," Toni said of her husband, Anthony. "He never got better, he kept getting worse, and worse."

Toni was in Johns Creek while Anthony was working on a construction project in New York. She said his health declined quickly.

"He called me and said, 'They're putting me on a ventilator. This is probably gonna be it for me,' and that was it," she said. "And I never spoke to him again."

Anthony died two days later.

"You don't even have time to grieve. You're worried about how you're gonna pay your bills, everything at once," she said.

While Anthony was in the hospital, Toni said she lost her job as a personal chef and applied for unemployment on April 7.

"The letter came, I was approved at $149 a week," she said. "I appealed that because the amount was not correct then. I never heard anything from them again."

She said she's called and emailed over and over but still no response and no check -- 21 weeks later.

"(I) leave constant messages," Toni said. "I'm putting in the headline, 'Help me!' Nobody even responds. They could care less! At this point, I don't know what to do."

11Alive reached out to the Georgia Department of Labor. They told us they are now looking into Sapienza's situation.

When Anthony died, Toni said it took a month to have him cremated and have his ashes sent to her.

They still can't have a funeral service because of limits on gatherings, but she hopes he can be buried by next Spring so she and her children can finally have closure.

UPDATE: After 11Alive aired its story, the Department of Labor said that it has been in touch with Sapienza and is working to correct errors in the original claim that caused its system to not release payments.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.