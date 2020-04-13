MEBANE, N.C. — A woman in Mebane is going above and beyond to make masks to help not only protect herself from COVID-19 but her neighbors as well.

Reverend Cathy Lee Rose started making masks and hanging them outside her home on her fence for anyone who wanted to come by and take one.

Rose said she refuses to take any money for the masks.

"A community is only as strong as its weakest member in the case of the virus," Rose said. "I have terminal cancer and cannot afford to get the virus."

Rose said she wants to do her part in protecting the community she lives in.

So far, Rose said she's made 51 masks and has requested for 100 more.

Reverend Cathy Lee Rose

"I just want to do my part in protecting my community and my neighbors," Rose said.

