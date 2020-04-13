YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Yadkin County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.

The Yadkin County Human Services Agency said the person died on Monday, April 13 from complications resulting from the virus. The victim was in their late sixties.

Kevin Austin, Chairman of the County Commissioners, stated on behalf of the Board that “our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends who mourn the loss of their loved one. “

Health leaders said most people impacted by COVID-19 have mild symptoms and are able to fully recover at home. Mild symptoms are defined as having fever and cough.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Monday real-time coronavirus updates: 4,816 COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths reported in North Carolina

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force to update public

RELATED: 'I just want to do my part' | Woman with terminal cancer makes masks to help protect neighbors

RELATED: Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 emergency order to May 15

RELATED: Have a virtual doctor's appointment? Here's how to get the most out of your time.

RELATED: How you'll be able to find out when your stimulus check is coming

RELATED: Coronavirus in Piedmont Triad: Labcorp positive tests without addresses cause 'unusually high increase in COVID-19 cases' in Alamance Co.

RELATED: Charlotte woman hasn't left her house in three weeks but tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Be Aware: Some bleach products will not disinfect against coronavirus

RELATED: Nursing home resident dies of coronavirus a week after sharing her worries from inside

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.