'You are not alone' | Moms share what it's like to raise a baby during a pandemic

Whitney, Kaylah and Maraea all know what it is like to have a baby during to pandemic and they want you to know it is OK to feel a little stressed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whitney Seiber gave birth to her daughter Lily back in January. But little Lily would start her life off in the midst of a global pandemic and that would bring her mom a little stress.

"I've struggled with postpartum depression and anxiety," she said.

It is an experience she said the pandemic doesn't make any easier.

"You worry about your baby during this time too," she added.

A couple months later in April Kaylah Rogers had Tatum. Tatum is now three months old and full of life.

"She is just a talkative smiley little thing" Rogers said.

But like Whitney, Kaylah said being a new momma during a pandemic hasn't been the easiest thing.

"There's just heavy stuff happening in the world right now," she said.

However, the smile on her little girl's face makes it all worth it.

"A light in the world right now," she said.

Months later in June came Iris. Her mom Maraea Clark said the beginning of their journey had some tough moments, too.

"It's been really really tough," she said. "She was born with liquid in her lungs so we had to go to the NICU for 5 days after she was born."

But months later they are still pushing forward and trying to not let the weight of the world knock them down.

"It's super heavy, but I try not to let it define her or define us," Clark said.

Whitney, Kaylah and Maraea believe other parents out there know how they are feeling, and if they could offer any glimmer of hope to keep them going -- they know just what to say.

"Reach out for help, you are not alone," Seiber said.

"Don't try to do it on your own if you've got family. Reach out to them," Rogers said.

"Go in with an open mind. Tackle each option one at a time," Clark said.