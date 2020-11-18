There's a growing mental health crisis in young people during the pandemic

Young & Alone. Amid a crisis not experienced for more than a century, the pandemic has set off another epidemic of silent suffering.

This story is the story of the young, and alone.

Over the course of this series, our team looked at what's driving this mental health crisis and why it's hitting 18-30-year-olds especially hard . We tried to strip away the stigma and shame around it, as well as offer tangible ways people can find and access care, support and build connections.

It's creating a mental health crisis for young people, and now, eight out of 10 young people say they are struggling.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the worlds of millions of people across the globe and here in the United States.

Chapter one : Navigating the Minefield

“The loneliest moment in someone’s life is when they are watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly.” -F. Scott Fitzgerald

November 2020.

It's been eight months since the novel coronavirus has taken hold in the United States. COVID-19 has, so far, killed nearly 250,000 Americans. And the number is continuing to rise.

Back in the earlier months in the pandemic, lives were turned upside down. Workers were furloughed and laid off. Businesses shut down. Schools and colleges - more than 1,1,00 initially in March - were forced to hold classes online.

And for Ariyana Shetty, a college student at Georgia Tech who already struggled with depression, the sudden isolation of pandemic came into sharper focus.

"Students have always struggled with their mental health," she said. "And a big part of studying is being alone in a room for hours to try and bring information into your brain. And when you no longer have any social interactions to keep you going, it gets even worse."

"I think being alone, feeling guilty, definitely just strains it even more," she added. "Unfortunately, I do know three people that have taken their life the past few months just because of the situation."

Stark evidence suggests these negative feelings are part of a rising - and concerning - trend.

Mental health illnesses were already among the most common health conditions in the United States, according to the CDC. In 2018, the agency estimated that more than half of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lifetime.

But Mental Health America reported a 92% increase in people seeking help for anxiety during the pandemic and a 62% increase in feelings of depression. More than 70% of those seeking help during the pandemic are under the age of 24.

Shetty had to move back home for a period of time during the pandemic, and said she lost a lot of opportunities because of the virus. But she isn't the only one. According to one analysis by Wallet Hub, the coronavirus is the No. 1 thing young people said is holding them back financially.

Melanie Sheahan and Gil Eplan-Frankel explained how they feel like their lives have been knocked off track.

Both are actors, with other jobs in the non-profit and administrative sectors, and both had plans to move to New York when their leases were up in May. But, that didn't happen. Shows that they were both working on ended early - financial resources with them.

"I lost a lot of work, a lot," Eplan-Frankel explained. "I was really banking on this spring, building up some money to savings.”

Millions of workers were laid off, and some won't likely get them back. A recent analysis estimates that it could now take at least nine months for the average Millennial - already pinched by previous recessions - to recoup a single-month’s expenses taken out of their savings. For the age group, it has created added instability in their lives.

"Every year at this age it feels like - it feels like if I don't get things started now, I won't be successful in the future. And that's really scary when there's not much to be productive about right now," Eplan-Frankel described.

"I'm definitely starting to panic and read self-help books and career guidance books and try to, like, feel productive," Sheahan echoed. "It's really hard at this age to not feel like you're growing at all or changing.”

But not only is job security a big factor in mental health, steady housing is, too. During the pandemic, about one in 10 young adults relocated temporarily because of the outbreak. Most young adults are also now living with their parents at a rate that hasn't happened since the Great Depression. In July 2020, 52% of young adults - about 26.2 million - were living either with one or both of their parents, according to the Pew Research Center.

"Out of necessity and being responsible, you know. But it's miserable," Sheahan admitted. "Nobody wants to do that. We all take pride in being independent. I think that's really a last resort.”

If lost jobs and under-housing weren't enough, the summer of 2020 saw weeks of racial unrest, massive demonstrations and protests in cities across America, sparked by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. Amid this backdrop, three in five adults reported police violence toward minorities was a significant source of stress in their lives, according to the American Psychological Association.

"When you turn on Instagram, and you see someone that looks like our older brother getting shot on a camera, when you go into your Facebook chat and the first thing you see is a message about how Breonna Taylor hasn't received justice, and those are the highlights of your day - it's crippling,” explained Darren Anglin.

So, if the strain on mental health is as high as ever, where can they turn to for help? Virtual therapy has been one solution.

In August, TIME reported how before the pandemic, only 2.1% of respondents of an American Psychiatric Association survey used telehealth appointments. That number shot up to neary 85% during the crisis.

In a time when doctors have already had to be adaptable, one therapist has taken it a step further and brought his services straight to where the young people are - online gaming.

After the pandemic shut down in-person visits at his Denver practice, therapist Braulio Rivera started meeting his clients in online video game series, Minecraft, a platform which allows users to explore and build infinite worlds, and cooperate or compete with other players.

Since August, Braulio has been meeting with his clients in a virtual replica of his mental health facility. He's dubbed it "Dahlia."

"This is this is our front desk," he described, highlighting the features of the virtual space. "Normally, you would check in, and then the youth know the setup - they come in, 'Hey, I'm here to see Braulio.' And so then they have a seat."

While it may sound futuristic - and a few paces away from a more conventional telehealth appointment with a doctor through a video-conferencing platform - Braulio said his virtual setup could just be a natural progression of what's to come.

"At first, I'm sure it sounded like this really silly idea of playing video games. … then (it was) drilling it down into a therapeutic value, and how we can connect and how can we make this confidential - how to make this secure?"

Braulio said he initially set out to make the sessions a time when clients could have their own spaces to process their thoughts, but as the sessions progressed, he found something happening: His clients built secret tunnels under Dhalia to connect all their spaces, "because they really wanted to connect," Braulio hypothesized. "This is yet another metaphor of just how badly we need to connect with each other."

"We're struggling with this concept of how do we connect," he added. "That connection is everything and community is everything."